News

Realme GT Neo 3 details appear online, could get this unannounced MediaTek silicon

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 3, Redmi K50 tipped to get the unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chip, the mobile platform is rumoured to have display support up to 165Hz refresh rate.

Representational image

Realme GT Neo 3, the upcoming mid-range flagship from the brand is tipped to equip the yet-to-be-announced MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset. The details about the upcoming Realme phone come courtesy of the popular tipster Digital Station. Also Read - Top deals on Xiaomi, Redmi and Realme smartphones available during the ongoing sales

The tipster even took the name of a Redmi phone that would have this silicon from MediaTek onboard. Notably, the chip manufacturer hasn’t officially announced anything on the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC. However, reports indicate the unannounced chip to have QHD+ display support at up to 120Hz and FHD+ at up to 165Hz display support. It is said to be fabricated on TSMC’s 5nm process and stick to the previous ARMv8 architecture. Also Read - Realme GT 2 launch imminent as device listed on company website

As per Digital Station, Redmi K50 will be the other device to ship with the MT Dimensity 8000 SoC. This doesn’t come as a surprise, given both Redmi K40 and Realme GT Neo 2 have the mobile platform and a bunch of other similarities. Realme GT Neo 2 is still a relatively fresh piece that launched in India in October. If the company follows a similar launch timeline for the Neo 2 successor, then we might witness the unwrapping in autumn. Though other details on the upcoming Realme phone are scarce right now, speculations around Realme GT 2 Pro are rife. Also Read - Realme announces December 20 event, could launch Realme GT 2 Pro: Here's what we know

Realme claims that the upcoming GT series flagship will offer a premium experience when it comes to performance. From the leaks, we could gather the Realme GT 2 Pro to borrow design language from Google’s Nexus 6P. As far as specs are concerned, the phone is rumoured to get a 6.8-inch WQHD+ flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor, and a triple camera setup. The trio could offer a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. In terms of storage, the phone might get at least 12GB of RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is expected to get a big battery with 125W fast charging support. The device will likely run Realme UI 3.0 based Android 12 OS. In terms of pricing, reports suggest the phone to carry a price of around USD 799 (approx Rs 60,000) for the standard variant. Lastly, the handset could have a ceramic design, and get an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2021 11:27 AM IST

