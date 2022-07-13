Last week, Realme unveiled its Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Edition in India. The smartphone comes with special packaging and has accessories like Thor-themed stickers and a Sim ejector tool. The smartphone offers 150W fast charging support, Dimensity SoC, and a triple camera setup. Starting today, the special edition phone will be available for purchase in India. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 100W fast charging

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition Price in India

The Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition comes in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The device costs Rs. 42,999, but on prepaid orders, buyers can get it for Rs. 39,999. The special edition phone is now up for sale on Flipkart India and Realme's official website.

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition comes with the same design and specs as the 150W edition of the GT Neo 3. The only difference is the box packing of the special edition. It comes in a Thor-themed box with some of the movie's stickers.

The special edition phone comes with a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. It supports 10-bit colors and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is powered by the 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage needs.

As for the cameras, it sports a triple camera system on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens. It is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field of view. Lastly, there’s a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP single camera for taking selfies and doing video calls.

One of the highlighting features of the device is its fast charging speed. The GT Neo 3 Thor Edition packs a 4,500mAh battery and it supports 150W fast charging technology. Realme claims that it can go up to 50% in just 5 minutes.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, VC cooling technology for dissipating heat, and GT Mode 3.0 for an enhanced gaming experience.