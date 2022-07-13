comscore Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition goes on sale in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme Gt Neo 3 Thor Love And Thunder Limited Edition Is Now Available For Rs 39999
News

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition is now available at Rs. 39,999

Mobiles

The Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition comes in a special box packaging. It features a 150W fast charging technology and has Dimensity 8100 SoC.

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love Thunder Edition in India

Last week, Realme unveiled its Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Edition in India. The smartphone comes with special packaging and has accessories like Thor-themed stickers and a Sim ejector tool. The smartphone offers 150W fast charging support, Dimensity SoC, and a triple camera setup. Starting today, the special edition phone will be available for purchase in India. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 100W fast charging

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition Price in India

The Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition comes in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The device costs Rs. 42,999, but on prepaid orders, buyers can get it for Rs. 39,999. The special edition phone is now up for sale on Flipkart India and Realme’s official website. Also Read - Realme C35 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage launched in India

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition comes with the same design and specs as the 150W edition of the GT Neo 3. The only difference is the box packing of the special edition. It comes in a Thor-themed box with some of the movie’s stickers. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition to feature 100W fast charging

The special edition phone comes with a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. It supports 10-bit colors and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

It is powered by the 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage needs.

As for the cameras, it sports a triple camera system on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens. It is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field of view. Lastly, there’s a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP single camera for taking selfies and doing video calls.

One of the highlighting features of the device is its fast charging speed. The GT Neo 3 Thor Edition packs a 4,500mAh battery and it supports 150W fast charging technology. Realme claims that it can go up to 50% in just 5 minutes.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, VC cooling technology for dissipating heat, and GT Mode 3.0 for an enhanced gaming experience.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 13, 2022 5:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition is now up for sale
Mobiles
Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition is now up for sale
Realme Pad X India launch confirmed: Everything to know about upcoming tablet

Mobiles

Realme Pad X India launch confirmed: Everything to know about upcoming tablet

How to restore deleted files on Google Drive

How To

How to restore deleted files on Google Drive

Here's how to upload a video/photo/doc to Google Drive

How To

Here's how to upload a video/photo/doc to Google Drive

2022 Hyundai Tucson unveiled in India, launch on August 4: Check images

Photo Gallery

2022 Hyundai Tucson unveiled in India, launch on August 4: Check images

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini launched in India at Rs 6,999 with new features

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition is now up for sale

Realme Pad X India launch confirmed: Everything to know about upcoming tablet

2022 Hyundai Tucson unveiled in India, launch on August 4: Check images

2022 Hyundai Tucson unveiled in India, launch on August 4: Check images

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Check out the top 5 5G ready smartphones under rs 15000

Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 30,000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

News

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users
From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more

Features

From Samsung to Realme, Here are Top 5 5G Smartphones you can buy just under ₹15,000, Watch video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999