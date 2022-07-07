comscore Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition launched in India: Check details
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme Gt Neo 3 Thor Love And Thunder Limited Edition Smartphone Launched In India Check Price Specs Offers
News

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs, offers

Mobiles

The Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone comes at a price of Rs 42,999 in India and it will go on sale on July 13.

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Edition

Image: Realme

Realme today launched the Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone is India. The phone is a result of Realme’s collaboration with Marvel, whose Thor: Love and Thunder movie arrives in theatres globally today. The Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone joins the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone that was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 36,999. Realme has kept the internals mostly the same in its special edition smartphone. The new Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone distinguishes itself from the regular Realme GT NEO 3 smartphones via the refreshed colour and design and a new 150W charger that the company ships with it. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition India confirmed to launch on July 7

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone comes in a new Nitro Blue colour variant that is similar to the character in the upcoming movie. It is available in India in a single 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space at a price of Rs 42,999. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 to launch in Thor: Love and Thunder Special Edition, hints Madhav Sheth

The phone will go on sale in the country starting July 13, 2022, via Flipkart, realme.com and realme mainline stores. Interested buyers can avail of a discount of Rs 3,000 on prepaid orders, which would bring down the price of the device to Rs 39,999. Interested buyers can pre-order the Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition on July 7 12PM onwards from realme.com. Also Read - Realme C30 goes on sale at Rs 7,499: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 you can buy instead

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2,412×1,080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 5G Processor that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

On the camera front, it features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens with Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with a viewing angle of 119-degrees and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging technology.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 7, 2022 2:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing Phone (1) Flipkart offers revealed ahead of July 12 launch
Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) Flipkart offers revealed ahead of July 12 launch
Xiaomi s self-driving car spotted with a lidar sensor, will compete against Tesla

automobile

Xiaomi s self-driving car spotted with a lidar sensor, will compete against Tesla

Nothing introduces NFTs ahead of Phone (1) launch: How to get it

News

Nothing introduces NFTs ahead of Phone (1) launch: How to get it

Nothing Phone (1) new feature confirmed: Device to get in-display fingerprint sensor

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) new feature confirmed: Device to get in-display fingerprint sensor

Lava Blaze is now up for pre-orders: Here's how much it costs

Mobiles

Lava Blaze is now up for pre-orders: Here's how much it costs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition launched in India: Check details

Fortnite v21.20 update rolls out: New weapons, Indiana Jones outfit, more

Nothing Phone (1) Flipkart offers revealed ahead of July 12 launch

Xiaomi s self-driving car spotted with a lidar sensor, will compete against Tesla

Nothing introduces NFTs ahead of Phone (1) launch: How to get it

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999