Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition launched in India: Check details

Realme today launched the Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone is India. The phone is a result of Realme’s collaboration with Marvel, whose Thor: Love and Thunder movie arrives in theatres globally today. The Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone joins the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone that was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 36,999. Realme has kept the internals mostly the same in its special edition smartphone. The new Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone distinguishes itself from the regular Realme GT NEO 3 smartphones via the refreshed colour and design and a new 150W charger that the company ships with it. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition India confirmed to launch on July 7

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone comes in a new Nitro Blue colour variant that is similar to the character in the upcoming movie. It is available in India in a single 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space at a price of Rs 42,999. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 to launch in Thor: Love and Thunder Special Edition, hints Madhav Sheth

The phone will go on sale in the country starting July 13, 2022, via Flipkart, realme.com and realme mainline stores. Interested buyers can avail of a discount of Rs 3,000 on prepaid orders, which would bring down the price of the device to Rs 39,999. Interested buyers can pre-order the Realme GT NEO 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition on July 7 12PM onwards from realme.com. Also Read - Realme C30 goes on sale at Rs 7,499: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 you can buy instead

Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2,412×1,080 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 5G Processor that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

On the camera front, it features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens with Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with a viewing angle of 119-degrees and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging technology.