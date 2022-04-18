comscore Realme GT Neo 3 set to launch in India on April 29
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme Gt Neo 3 To Launch In India On April 29 Reveals Madhav Sheth
News

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch in India on April 29, reveals Madhav Sheth

Mobiles

Realme is all set to launch the Realme GT Neo 3 in India. In the latest episode of Ask Madhav, the executive revealed the phone will launch on April 29.

Realme GT Neo 3

Image: Realme

Realme last month launched the Realme GT Neo 3 in China. Now, the company is all set to bring the phone to India. The company has confirmed that it will launch the Realme GT Neo 3 in India on April 29. The launch details were revealed by Realme Vice President, Madhav Sheth, in the latest episode of Ask Madhav. Also Read - From Mi 11X to Poco F3 GT: Top smartphones you can buy under Rs 30,000

When asked about the launch timeline of the Realme GT Neo 3 in India, the executive revealed that the phone will make a debut in India later this month. He also revealed that the phone will also arrive in a 150W fast charging variant in India.
In addition to this, Sheth also said that the company would soon bring the Realme Pad 5G to India. However, he didn’t share the details or exact timeline of launch. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Realme.com

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 out-of-the-box. Also Read - Top 5 laptops under Rs 50,000 you can buy in India right now

Coming to the camera, the Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a triple-rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera that is housed inside a punch-hole cutout.

Talking about the battery, the Realme GT Neo 3 comes in two variants. While the 150W variant is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, the 80W model gets a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the phone has dual 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-C port and 5G. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, VC cooling technology and GT Mode 3.0 for an enhanced experience.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 18, 2022 10:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to deactivate your Twitter account
How To
How to deactivate your Twitter account
Top sci-fi shows you can stream on Netflix now

Photo Gallery

Top sci-fi shows you can stream on Netflix now

Top Sci-Fi shows to watch on Netflix: Dark, Travelers, Lost In Space and more

Photo Gallery

Top Sci-Fi shows to watch on Netflix: Dark, Travelers, Lost In Space and more

Steps to remove duplicate contacts on Android

How To

Steps to remove duplicate contacts on Android

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car completes over 1,000 km on a single battery charge

News

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car completes over 1,000 km on a single battery charge

All you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Photo Gallery

All you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to debut in India on April 28: All we know so far

Photo Gallery

OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to debut in India on April 28: All we know so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Okinawa dealership burns down to ashes in EV fire

Tesla will no longer include mobile charger with new vehicle

Realme GT Neo 3 set to launch in India on April 29

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car completes over 1,000 km on a single battery charge

Apple iPhone, MacBook might face shipment delays due to COVID surge in China

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Launched in India

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Estimated Tim Of Arrival (ETA) For Beta Users, Checkout Details Here

Exclusive: Is French car company Peugeot entering Indian Automobile market?

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 3 set to launch in India on April 29

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 3 set to launch in India on April 29
Realme GT 2 Pro will go on first sale in India today at 12 pm: Check price, offers, specs

Deals

Realme GT 2 Pro will go on first sale in India today at 12 pm: Check price, offers, specs
Best Quad Camera Phone under 30000 (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Quad Camera Phone under 30000 (April 2022)
Best Phone with 6000mah Battery (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Phone with 6000mah Battery (April 2022)
Best Smartphone for Photographers (April 2022)

Top Products

Best Smartphone for Photographers (April 2022)

हिंदी समाचार

गजब का शौक! ₹71000 की Activa के लिए खरीदा 15 लाख रुपये का फैंसी नंबर

Jio VS Airtel: जियो के 119 रुपये वाले पैक के सामने फेल है एयरटेल का 209 रुपये वाला पैक

Twitter Edit Button फीचर की डिटेल आई सामने, डिलीट नहीं होगी Tweets की हिस्ट्री

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G इस दिन भारत में होगा लॉन्च, मिलता है 108MP का कैमरा

पेट्रोल के खर्च से आजादी! यह किट पुरानी Hero Splendor को बना देगी इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक

Latest Videos

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

News

Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch
WhatsApp To Allow Users To Create 'Communities' On App - Check All Details Here

News

WhatsApp To Allow Users To Create 'Communities' On App - Check All Details Here
INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING

Hands On

INFINIX HOT 11 2022: Super Budget Smartphone | UNBOXING
EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

Features

EXCLUSIVE: CEO Of Realme India And Europe Mr. Madhav Sheth On Realme's Roadmap For The Indian Market, Challenges, And Upcoming Devices

News

Okinawa dealership burns down to ashes in EV fire
automobile
Okinawa dealership burns down to ashes in EV fire
Tesla will no longer include mobile charger with new vehicle

automobile

Tesla will no longer include mobile charger with new vehicle
Realme GT Neo 3 set to launch in India on April 29

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 3 set to launch in India on April 29
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car completes over 1,000 km on a single battery charge

News

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept car completes over 1,000 km on a single battery charge
Apple iPhone, MacBook might face shipment delays due to COVID surge in China

News

Apple iPhone, MacBook might face shipment delays due to COVID surge in China

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers