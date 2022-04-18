Realme GT Neo 3 set to launch in India on April 29

Realme last month launched the Realme GT Neo 3 in China. Now, the company is all set to bring the phone to India. The company has confirmed that it will launch the Realme GT Neo 3 in India on April 29. The launch details were revealed by Realme Vice President, Madhav Sheth, in the latest episode of Ask Madhav. Also Read - From Mi 11X to Poco F3 GT: Top smartphones you can buy under Rs 30,000

When asked about the launch timeline of the Realme GT Neo 3 in India, the executive revealed that the phone will make a debut in India later this month. He also revealed that the phone will also arrive in a 150W fast charging variant in India.

In addition to this, Sheth also said that the company would soon bring the Realme Pad 5G to India. However, he didn't share the details or exact timeline of launch.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8100 that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 out-of-the-box.

Coming to the camera, the Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a triple-rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera that is housed inside a punch-hole cutout.

Talking about the battery, the Realme GT Neo 3 comes in two variants. While the 150W variant is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, the 80W model gets a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the phone has dual 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB-C port and 5G. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, VC cooling technology and GT Mode 3.0 for an enhanced experience.