Realme has been a part of some interesting collaborations in the past. The brand recently released the Naruto Edition of the Realme GT Neo 3 and it has also offered the older GT Neo 2 in the Dragon Ball Z Edition. Also, we are expecting the GT Neo 3T in a Dragon Ball Z Edition to launch soon in the market. Also Read - Realme C30 goes on sale at Rs 7,499: Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 you can buy instead

Enough of the anime collaborations, the brand is now gearing up to launch a Marvel Edition of the newly released Realme GT Neo 3. The phone will arrive in special Thor: Love and Thunder Edition, as hinted by the global VP of Realme, Madhav Sheth on Twitter. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50i Prime is company's latest affordable phone with Android 11

The teaser image that Sheth shared shows off the electrifying hammer of the Thor celebrating the upcoming movie’s release. There’s also the ‘GT Neo 3 150W’ branding confirming it supports 150W fast charging support. Also Read - Realme TechLife Watch R100 with Bluetooth calling launched in India at Rs 3,999

Thunder is all set to strike once again⚡ pic.twitter.com/gB0dgfYiOe — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) June 29, 2022

This collaboration with Marvel could be interesting for Realme and it could garner traction towards the GT Neo 3. But this is not the first time the brand has partnered with Marvel. If you are unaware, the company launched the Realme X Spider-Man Edition back in 2019 for celebrating the Far From Home movie.

Other than Realme, we have seen Infinix collaborating with Marvel for a special edition phone. We have seen the Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Special Edition from Infinix in the form of Infinix Note 12 Turbo, however, it was a budget phone with only the box packaging having the graphics of the film.

Considering how popular Realme’s anime edition phones are, and after seeing their design, we can expect Realme to offer what the Marvel fans really want.

Regarding the launch date, Sheth hasn’t revealed any date for this special edition phone’s release. But we can guess it to be sometime next week as the Thor: Love and Thunder Movie is hitting theatres next Friday.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications

Apart from the fancy design, the phone should come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate resolution. It will have a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro unit. It will feature a 16MP selfie snapper.

The phone is expected to come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. As for security, it will have an under-screen fingerprint scanner.