Realme GT Neo 3 launching on March 22: Check out expected specs, price, features

News

Realme GT Neo 3 to launch on March 22: Here’s what we know so far

Mobiles

Before the launch date was announced, Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase shared the numbers '80, 5000, 188' on Weibo which presumably means that this phone can be offered with 80W fast charging, 5000mAh battery, and 188g body weight.

realme gt neo 3

Image: GSMarena

Realme is currently working on its new smartphone, Realme GT Neo 3. The company will first launch this phone in China. The tech giant confirmed that it would launch the upcoming GT Neo 3 on March 22. Realme shared a poster and video on official social media handles announcing the launch date. Additionally, the company has also revealed the smartphone design and the rear camera module. Also Read - Realme GT Neo3 key specs leaked: Here’s everything we know so far

Realme has already confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone can be offered with the new 150W UltraDart charging technology. The design of the phone has been seen in the shared poster. The triple rear camera setup is visible on the phone’s back panel. Two vertical stripes of white color are given below the camera module. Realme logo can also be seen on the back bottom of the phone. Also Read - Realme GT Neo3 design teased in the official poster: Check details

Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 to debut with 150W UltraDart charge support

Before the launch date was announced, Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase shared the numbers ’80, 5000, 188′ on Weibo, which presumably means that this phone can be offered with 80W fast charging, 5000mAh battery, and 188g body weight.

Specifications

Earlier, the company had confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone would be offered with 150W UltraDart charging technology. One of the two models of the Realme GT Neo 3 can be provided with a 4,500mAh battery and 150W charging, and the other with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W charging. It is possible that the global variant of this phone can be offered with low charging.

The company can offer a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz in Realme GT Neo 3. This display will be full HD + resolution, and it can also be given an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone can come with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. As a processor, it is expected to get MediaTek Dimension 8100 chipset.

For photography, the company will give a triple camera setup with LED flash in this phone. It could include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the same time, the company can offer a 16-megapixel front camera in the phone for a selfie.

  • Published Date: March 17, 2022 1:08 PM IST

Best Sellers