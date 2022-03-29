comscore Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's what we could expect
Realme GT Neo 3 to launch soon in India: Here's everything we know so far

The Realme GT Neo 3 flaunts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 1000Hz.

Realme GT Neo 3 impression

Image Credit: Realme

Realme is launching several smartphones in the Indian market. The company has recently launched its third-generation smartphone in the global market named Realme GT Neo 3. It is an upgrade to the GT Neo 2 and has been spotted on many certification websites. A new report suggests that the Realme GT Neo 3 moniker has been spotted on the company’s official India website. Also Read - Oppo K10, Enco Air2 TWS earbuds to go on sale today at 12 pm: Check pricing, sale offers

Realme GT Neo 3 is said to be the fastest fully charged smartphone globally. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimension 8100 SoC chipset and is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support, due to which its battery reaches 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes. Also Read - YouTube is letting you leave emoji reactions at specific moments in a video

Realme GT Neo 3 Battery

Image Credit: @MayankKumarYT/Realme

Price

Realme GT Neo 3 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is launched at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 24,000). However, the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at CNY 2,299 (about Rs 27,500), and the top-end variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is available for CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 31,200). Also Read - Spotify rolls out the promised COVID-19 content advisory section for all users

The company launched Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W battery technology with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage which is available for CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 31,000). The 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant comes for CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 33,600).

Talking about its color variants, the phone comes in Cyclones Black, Silverstone colors.

Realme GT Neo 3 Design & Display

Image Credit: Realme

Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 flaunts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 1000Hz. A punch-hole cutout has also been given for selfies on the screen of this phone. Realme has used MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset in this phone, which comes with Mali G610 GPU. This phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage options.

The external memory of this phone can also be increased with the help of an SD card. This phone runs on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 custom skin out-of-the-box operating system.

Published Date: March 29, 2022 10:43 AM IST
  • Published Date: March 29, 2022 10:43 AM IST

