Realme GT Neo 3T 80W to debut in India soon with a Snapdragon chipset: Know details
News

Realme GT Neo 3T 80W teased to launch in India soon: All we know so far

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 870 chipset and 64MP triple rear camera setup.

Untitled design - 2022-09-05T123719.095

Realme India has officially teased the Realme GT Neo 3T 80W. The official teaser does not reveal the actual launch date of the smartphone, but confirms that it is “coming soon”. Realme has also confirmed that the smartphone will be available in a gray colour variant that will house a checkered design at the back panel. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T teased yet again, India launch imminent

Going by the name of the handset, the smartphone will come with support for 80W fast charging. Notably, a microsite for the Realme GT Neo 3T has also gone live on the official website of the company. It further reveals that the smartphone will feature a punch hole display and curved edges. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T India launch confirmed by the company

Realme GT Neo 3T 80W expected specifications

Realme GT Neo 3T has already debuted in the European market. It is expected that the Indian variant will also come with the same specifications. If true, Realme GT Neo 3T might come with a 6.2-inch AMOLED FHD+ display that offers a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset and offer up to 8GB RAM with 5GB of expanded RAM. Additionally, it is expected to offer up to 256 GB of internal storage.

For photography, the Realme GT Neo 3T is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that will house a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide angle lens and a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, it might sport a 16MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, Realme GT Neo 3T might come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

Realme GT Neo 3T expected price in India

The Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to launch in the mid-range segment and is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 in India.

  • Published Date: September 5, 2022 1:38 PM IST
