News

Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition to launch soon

Mobiles

After the Realme GT Neo 3, the brand will bring the Realme GT Neo 3T in the special anime edition.

Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition 

Reference Image - Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z Edition 

Realme is probably the only brand present in the global market that’s exploring the anime edition of phones. The brand first released the Realme GT Neo 2 in Dragon Ball Z Edition, then it announced the GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition in the market. Now, it looks like the company will also launch a special edition for its forthcoming Realme GT Neo 3T smartphone. Also Read - Realme 9 Speed Edition review: A decent performer

Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition in works

According to the notorious tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme GT Neo 3T will come in a special anime edition model. The device is said to arrive as a special Dragon Ball Z-themed model. Unfortunately, the brand is yet to confirm the special edition’s availability. The Dragon Ball Z Edition’s release date is unknown as of now, but we expect it to either launch alongside the regular model or it may arrive sometime later after the initial release. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Specs revealed ahead of launch

Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition  Also Read - Best smartwatches with calling feature: Boat Primia, Fire-Boltt Talk 2 and more

Coming to the design, we do not have any details as to what will it look like. However, the company previously launched the Realme GT Neo 2 in Dragon Ball Z Edition, so we can expect a similar graphical design on the GT Neo 3T. It will probably come in the orange shade with a mix of Blue commemorating the anime.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications

Speaking of the specs, the special edition will have the same specs as the regular GT Neo 3T. The Realme GT Neo 3T will come with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will have 1300 nits of peak brightness and a 100%% DCI-P3 color gamut.

The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will feature a triple camera system on the rear with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it is expected to have a 16MP selfie shooter.

It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. This is the same fast charging speed as the GT Neo 3’s base variant. On the software side, it will run on Android 12 out of the box with Realme UI on top.

  • Published Date: June 3, 2022 3:26 PM IST

