Realme launched the Realme GT Neo 3T a few weeks back in the global market and it was expected to launch soon in India. The company CEO Madhav Sheth has been teasing the device for India and finally, he has confirmed the launch timeline of the smartphone. Also Read - Realme to launch new 5G smartphone priced in range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000: Report

Realme GT Neo 3T India launch timeline, price, and colors

As per a QnA on the Realme India Youtube channel, Sheth confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3T is indeed coming to India. The smartphone will launch this month itself (i.e. August) and fans can expect the first sale to commence soon. Also Read - Realme Pad X to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

Also Read - Realme Flat Monitor is now available for purchase at Rs 10,999

Unfortunately, Sheth did not reveal the exact launch date or price range of the phone. But we can do an educated guess for its price. The Realme GT Neo 3T could start above Rs 30,000 in India.

To recall, it was launched for a price of EUR469.99 (roughly 37,800) in the global market. It is expected to come in multiple variants — 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB.

It could launch in Black, White, and Yellow; the White and Yellow shades could have a chequered pattern on the back.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3T was launched with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display doubles up as an under-screen fingerprint scanner.

The device boasts a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary lens. It also has a 16MP camera on the front for taking selfie portraits.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

It has support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It also comes with Dolby Atmos audio support. Lastly, it boots on Realme UI-based Android 12 OS out of the box.