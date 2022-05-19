After launching the Realme GT Neo 3 last month, Realme is now gearing up to launch the Realme GT Neo 3T in India. While the official confirmation is awaited, the rumored release date is here. The mid-range phone will come with a Snapdragon chipset and will be priced aggressively in India. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 Pro first impressions: Another phone from the house of Realme

Realme GT Neo 3T launch date in India

According to the tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Realme GT Neo 3T will launch in June in India. The smartphone has already made its way to several certifications affirming its sooner release. It has bagged India’s BIS certification and was also spotted on NBTC, 3C certification websites. Also Read - Realme Techlife Watch SZ100 with 12-day battery life launched in India at Rs 2,499

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T will offer similar performance as the Realme GT Neo 3, however, it will get a Snapdragon chipset instead of a Dimensity SoC. To be precise, the market-favorite Snapdragon 870 will board the GT Neo 3T. It is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 Pro, Nazro 50 5G launched in India: Check price, specs availability

It will feature a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The screen will have a 120Hz refresh rate and fast touch sampling rate. As for the cameras, it will boast a triple camera system at the rear with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and lastly a 2MP tertiary lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie snapper.

As for the battery, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery. One of its highlights will be the fast charging support. The GT Neo 3T will come with an 80W fast charging support. Lastly, it will boot on Android 12 and have Realme UI 3.0 on top of it.

In terms of the pricing, we expect the Realme GT Neo 3T’s price to be similar to, or lower than the GT Neo 3. So, expect it to come at around Rs. 30,000 price range. Upon arrival, it will compete with the likes of iQOO Neo 6, that’s scheduled to release this month in India.