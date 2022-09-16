Realme today hosted a special event in India wherein it launched a new mid-budget smartphone. The newly launched the Realme GT Neo 3T, which joins the Realme GT Neo 3 that was launched in India back in April this year at a starting price of Rs 36,999. It competes with the likes of the OnePlus 10R, Poco F4 5G and the Oppo Reno8 5G among others. Also Read - Top 5 Realme GT Neo 3T alternatives: From Poco F4 5G to OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

Realme GT Neo 3T price and offers

The Realme GT Neo 3T will be available in India in three storage variants. While the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available for Rs 29,999, the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available for Rs 31,999.

On the other hand, the top variant of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space will be available for Rs 33,999. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T will launch today with offers up to Rs 7,000

Coming to availability, Realme said that its newly launched smartphone will be up for sale in India starting 12PM on September 23 in Shade Black, Dash Yellow and Drifting White colour variants via Realme.com, Flipkart and retail stores. Also Read - Realme C30s goes official with Android 12 and a 5,000mAh battery

Interested buyers will get discounts up to Rs 7,000 on the purchases made via ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. Post this discount, the 6GB+128GB variant of the device will be available for Rs 22,999, while the 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants of the device will be available for Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999 respectively.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme GT Neo 3T sports a racing flag design that is inspired by the racing flags in motorsports. It sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. For gaming, it has an eight-layer heat dissipation structure, which the company says provides a complete cover to core heat source. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

Talking about cameras, the Realme GT Neo 3T sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera, a 119-degrees ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 4cm macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP wide-angle selfie lens. The Realme GT Neo 3T is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperDart charge technology. Additional features include support for Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G.