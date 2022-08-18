comscore Realme GT Neo 3T teased again, could launch sooner than expected
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme Gt Neo 3t Teased Yet Again India Launch Imminent
News

Realme GT Neo 3T teased yet again, India launch imminent

Mobiles

Realme GT Neo 3T will be the company's next mid-range smartphone at around Rs 30,000. It will come with Snapdragon 870 SoC and have a high refresh rate display.

Realme-GT-Neo-3T

Realme GT Neo 3T is the company’s next Neo series smartphone slated to launch soon in India. Earlier this month, the company CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed in his #AskMadhav session that the GT Neo 3T will launch in the country as early as this month. Now, at the Realme 9i 5G event, the company yet again teased the GT Neo 3T. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G launched in India with 50MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset: Check price, specs

Realme GT Neo 3T Also Read - Realme 9i 5G confirmed to come with 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery

Image: Teaser of Realme GT Neo 3T from Realme 9i 5G’s launch event Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

Unfortunately, there’s no concrete detail about the phone that’s been revealed. But we do know most of its specifications as it is said to be a rebranded Realme Q5 Pro, which was launched earlier in China.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications

The GT Neo 3T will launch with a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be an AMOLED panel with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen will also work as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPPDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

As for cameras, it will have a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary lens. It will also come with a 16MP camera on the front for taking selfie portraits.

Realme GT Neo 3T Price in India, Colors

The Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to launch in the mid-range segment and is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 in India. Upon release, it will rival the Poco F4 and iQOO Neo 6, as both have the same Snapdragon SoC.

The GT Neo 3T could be offered in as many as four color options — Shade Black, Dash Yellow, and Drifting White. The Yellow shade will have a chequered pattern on the back.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2022 11:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme GT Neo 3T teased: All you need to know
Mobiles
Realme GT Neo 3T teased: All you need to know
India's first mobile game with Dolby Atmos support goes official

Gaming

India's first mobile game with Dolby Atmos support goes official

Kia India introduces India's fastest electric charger for EVs

automobile

Kia India introduces India's fastest electric charger for EVs

Here are top games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August: Check list

Gaming

Here are top games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August: Check list

India's first air-conditioned double-decker electric bus unveiled

Photo Gallery

India's first air-conditioned double-decker electric bus unveiled

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

India's first mobile game with Dolby Atmos support goes official

Kia India introduces India's fastest electric charger for EVs

Here are top games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August: Check list

Indians will now be able to use UPI in the United Kingdom

Oppo launches ColorOS 13: Here are its top features

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users can now recover deleted messages
From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000

Features

From OnePlus to Oppo, Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under ₹40,000
Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more

News

Android 13 Rolled Out For Some Smartphones, Check Out the Video to know more
VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here

News

VLC Media Player Banned In India By The Government, Know the Reason Here

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999