Realme GT Neo 3T is the company’s next Neo series smartphone slated to launch soon in India. Earlier this month, the company CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed in his #AskMadhav session that the GT Neo 3T will launch in the country as early as this month. Now, at the Realme 9i 5G event, the company yet again teased the GT Neo 3T. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G launched in India with 50MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset: Check price, specs

Also Read - Realme 9i 5G confirmed to come with 90Hz display and 5,000mAh battery

Image: Teaser of Realme GT Neo 3T from Realme 9i 5G’s launch event Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

Unfortunately, there’s no concrete detail about the phone that’s been revealed. But we do know most of its specifications as it is said to be a rebranded Realme Q5 Pro, which was launched earlier in China.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications

The GT Neo 3T will launch with a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be an AMOLED panel with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen will also work as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPPDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

As for cameras, it will have a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary lens. It will also come with a 16MP camera on the front for taking selfie portraits.

Realme GT Neo 3T Price in India, Colors

The Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to launch in the mid-range segment and is expected to be priced at around Rs 30,000 in India. Upon release, it will rival the Poco F4 and iQOO Neo 6, as both have the same Snapdragon SoC.

The GT Neo 3T could be offered in as many as four color options — Shade Black, Dash Yellow, and Drifting White. The Yellow shade will have a chequered pattern on the back.