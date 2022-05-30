Realme GT Neo 3T to launch on June 7: All details here

Realme recently launched the Realme GT Neo 3 in India at a starting price of Rs. 36,999. Now, the company is prepping for the release of Realme GT Neo 3T. Realme has revealed the launch date of the phone and has also confirmed its color variant. Also Read - Realme Pad X with 11-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 695 SoC launched: Price, specifications and more

Realme GT Neo 3T launch date and colors

The GT Neo 3T is set to release on June 7 at 11 AM in Indonesia. Later, the phone’s expected to launch is in India. The teaser poster of the smartphone confirms that the device will arrive in the Nitro Blue color variant. The phone will be accompanied by the regular GT Neo 3 and Realme Buds Air 3. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers, specs

The teaser poster of the device doesn’t reveal anything other than the launch date and color of the Realme GT Neo 3T. However, the phone’s specs were leaked recently. As per leaks, the GT Neo 3T will be a tweaked version of the Realme Q5 Pro that launched back in April in China.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications (Rumored)

Having said that, the GT Neo 3T is expected to come with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display. It will be a punch-hole panel similar to the Neo 3 and will have an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

Under the hood, the smartphone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

As for the optics, the GT Neo 3T could come with a 16MP selfie snapper on the front. At the rear, it will likely feature a triple camera setup with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro unit. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery and have 80W fast charging support. The device will boot on Android 12 os out of the box with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Other than the GT Neo 3T, the GT Neo 3 will also launch in Indonesia. The GT Neo 3 has a better 150W fast charging and is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.