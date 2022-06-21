After the release of the Realme GT Neo 3 in India, Realme is gearing up to release the Realme GT Neo 3T. The device is already available globally and it is a rebranded version of the Realme Q5 Pro that was released in China previously. So far we have learned some of its specs and features, however, the launch timeline was unknown. Now as per a recent report, the smartphone is said to debut in the next couple of weeks. Also Read - Realme C30 launched in India: Check specs, price, features

Realme GT Neo 3T India launch timeline and variants

The new leak from 91Mobiles reveals that the Realme GT Neo 3T will launch in India by the end of June or in early July. That said, it won’t be too long until the phone hits the market. Furthermore, it is revealed that the smartphone will come in three different variants. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50i Prime with a 5,000 mAh battery is tipped to launch on June 22

There will be a base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be assisted by a higher 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For those who want more storage, there will be the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. All variants of the phone will go official in the aforesaid timeline and will be available in Shade Black, Dash Yellow, and Drifting White color variants. Also Read - Realme plans to manufacture laptops, tablets locally in Noida by 2023: Report

Other than the Shade Black, the Dash Yellow and Drifting White will have a checkered design on the back of the phone, as seen in the global model of the device.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme GT Neo 3T has a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display sporting a Full-HD+ resolution. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate support, features 1300 nits of brightness, and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

The phone draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It boasts a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Upfront, it has a 16MP shooter for selfies.

As for the battery, it houses a 5,000mAh cell with support for 80W fast charging. There are Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. It has a Dolby Atmos-tunned Hi-Res audio support. The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box with Realme UI 3 on top.