Realme GT Neo 3T will launch today with offers up to Rs 7,000

Realme GT Neo 3T launch in India is set for today at an online-only event. The new phone was launched recently in Realme’s international markets, but it essentially is a rebranded Realme Q5 Pro that was released in China a few months back. Those are the reasons we already know the specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3T. It will be a Snapdragon 870-powered mid-ranger but Realme wants to shake up the market with offers of up to Rs 7,000 on the phone. Also Read - Upcoming smartphones next week in India: From Motorola Edge 30 Ultra to Realme GT Neo 3T

Ahead of the launch today, scheduled to take place at 12.30 pm, Realme revealed that the GT Neo 3T will be available for sale with up to Rs 7,000 off. This is unlikely to be a straight-up discount on the phone’s price but could be a mix of offers, discounts, and cashback that will sweeten the deal. The Rs 7,000 offer could be a part of the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Realme will reveal the offers during the launch today, alongside the price, which, according to rumours, could be below Rs 30,000. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T 80W teased to launch in India soon: All we know so far

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

Realme has revealed the colour variants for the GT Neo 3T and they are the same as the ones available in the international market. However, the names of these colour variants may be different in India. For instance, the white checkered variant is called Drifting White in Europe, but in India, it could be known as Indianapolis Speedway. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T teased yet again, India launch imminent

Since the phone is not entirely new and is a rebranded Q5 Pro, we are aware of the specifications. The GT Neo 3T will come with a 6.62-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Powering the Realme GT Neo 3T will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPPDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Realme GT Neo 3T will have a triple camera system on the back with a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. A 16-megapixel camera on the front will be available for selfies and video calls.