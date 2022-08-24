Realme launched the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone back in March this year. It was followed by the release of the Realme GT Neo 3T in June. Now, although there have been only a few months for the GT Neo 3 and 3T’s release, Realme appears to plan for their successor as a new GT Neo-series phone has been spotted on Realme’s official website. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T teased yet again, India launch imminent

As reported by tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme GT Neo 4 has been spotted on Realme’s official website. The moniker was listed on both Indian and China websites. This hints that Realme might launch the GT Neo 4 soon as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 3. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G launched in India with 50MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset: Check price, specs

Unfortunately, there’s no other detail to learn apart from the moniker. The specifications of the phone are still unwrapped. However, we can expect it to bring some upgrades, starting with its fast charging as the GT Neo 3 Realme’s fastest charging device yet.

We might also see improvements in the cameras and most importantly, there could be a new-gen chipset. Let’s wait for official confirmation from the brand before we discuss the device. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the Realme GT Neo 3’s specifications.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display doubles up as an under-screen fingerprint scanner.

It has a 16MP selfie snapper and a triple camera system on the back. The rear setup comprises a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It comes in two battery and charging options: 4,500mAh + 150W and 5,000mAh + 80W. The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has Realme UI 3.0.

The Realme GT Neo 3 starts at Rs 36,999 in India and is available in fancy colorways such as Nitro Blue and Sprint White, it also has the standard Asphalt Black shade.