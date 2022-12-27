Realme has officially confirmed the release date of the Realme GT Neo 5. The smartphone will go official next month in China with an improved specs sheet. One of the major highlights of the phone will be the 240W fast charging support. Also Read - Realme Golden Festival sale: Best deals on Realme 9i, Realme Pad Slim, Realme Book Slim and more

Realme GT Neo 5 launch date, specifications

Realme on Weibo has confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 5 will launch on January 5 at 2:30 PM (around 12 PM India time) in China. The promotional poster for the phone confirms the major highlight of the phone to be the fast charging.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to come in two battery and fast charging options. The standard version will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 150W fast charging, whereas, the pricier version will house a 4,600mAh cell with 240W fast charging.

As for its other specifications, the device will feature a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a 1.5k screen resolution. It is expected to get a refresh rate bump up from 120Hz to 144Hz. It will also likely have 2160Hz PWM dimming support. The screen is also expected double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

This time around, the GT Neo 5 is said to come powered by an upper-range chipset instead of a mid-range SoC. Rumors are rife that the device could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen SoC. It will likely have up to 12GB RAM in China and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

Coming to the cameras, it is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 main lens with Optical Image Stabilization support (OIS). It will most likely boot on Android 13 out of the box and have Realme UI on top.

Realme GT Neo 5 price range and availability

The Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to launch in China in the mid-premium segment. Once it’s launched in China, we can expect the phone to reach more regions including India and Europe.