Realme has new budget phones up its sleeve. The Realme 10 Pro 5G series, which was released in China recently, is all set to launch in India on December 8. Amidst this, the brand is also working on its next Neo series smartphone dubbed Realme GT Neo 5.

As usual with many Chinese smartphone brands, Realme will be skipping the number '4' and instead launching the GT Neo 5 as the successor of the GT Neo 3. As per a new leak, the GT Neo 5 may come with the fastest charging speed in the commercial market.

Realme GT Neo 5 to get battery and fast charging upgrades

According to DigitalChatStation, the Realme GT Neo 5 will come in two battery and fast-charging variants similar to GT Neo 3.

There will be a big battery and fast-charging variant (5,000mAh + 150W) and a slightly smaller battery and faster-charging variant (4,600mAh + 240W).

The existing Realme GT Neo 3 also has two variants – 5,000mAh + 80W and 4,500mAh + 150W fast charging. If the new charging speeds and battery details are to be believed, the GT Neo 5 will be a big upgrade.

In addition to the battery, the camera details of the phone were also reported. The GT Neo 5 is said to come with a new camera sensor. It will have a triple camera system with a Sony IMX890 primary lens.

The main lens will support OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). On the front, it will likely boast a 16MP or a 32MP shooter for taking selfies.

Apart from this, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The screen will likely be a punch-hole panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

At the helm, it may come powered by the flagship Dimensity chipset by MediaTek. It will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As for the UI, the device is expected to boot on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box with Realme UI on top.

The launch timeline of the device isn’t revealed yet, but it appears that the phone’s release isn’t far away.