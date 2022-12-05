comscore Realme GT Neo 5 could bring the fastest charging technology onboard
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme Gt Neo 5 To Come With A Big Battery And 240w Fast Charging Support
News

Realme GT Neo 5 to come with a big battery and 240W fast charging support

Mobiles

After launching the Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro Series in China, the brand is working on the Realme GT Neo 5.

Highlights

  • Realme GT Neo 5 will be the brand's next Neo series phone.
  • The device will come with up to 240W fast charging support.
  • It will feature a Sony IMX890 primary sensor.
Realme-GT-Neo-5

Realme has new budget phones up its sleeve. The Realme 10 Pro 5G series, which was released in China recently, is all set to launch in India on December 8. Amidst this, the brand is also working on its next Neo series smartphone dubbed Realme GT Neo 5. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3T is eligible for the Android 13 Open Beta update in India

As usual with many Chinese smartphone brands, Realme will be skipping the number ‘4’ and instead launching the GT Neo 5 as the successor of the GT Neo 3. As per a new leak, the GT Neo 5 may come with the fastest charging speed in the commercial market. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro Plus India pricing teased by company VP Madhav Sheth

Realme GT Neo 5 to get battery and fast charging upgrades

According to DigitalChatStation, the Realme GT Neo 5 will come in two battery and fast-charging variants similar to GT Neo 3. Also Read - Realme 9i 5G opens for Android 13 beta applications in India: Here's how to apply

There will be a big battery and fast-charging variant (5,000mAh + 150W) and a slightly smaller battery and faster-charging variant (4,600mAh + 240W).

The existing Realme GT Neo 3 also has two variants – 5,000mAh + 80W and 4,500mAh + 150W fast charging. If the new charging speeds and battery details are to be believed, the GT Neo 5 will be a big upgrade.

In addition to the battery, the camera details of the phone were also reported. The GT Neo 5 is said to come with a new camera sensor. It will have a triple camera system with a Sony IMX890 primary lens.

The main lens will support OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). On the front, it will likely boast a 16MP or a 32MP shooter for taking selfies.

Apart from this, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The screen will likely be a punch-hole panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

At the helm, it may come powered by the flagship Dimensity chipset by MediaTek. It will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As for the UI, the device is expected to boot on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box with Realme UI on top.

The launch timeline of the device isn’t revealed yet, but it appears that the phone’s release isn’t far away.

  • Published Date: December 5, 2022 2:16 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y02 arrives in India: Check price, specs
Mobiles
Vivo Y02 arrives in India: Check price, specs
Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR, Alto and more to get expensive from January 2023: Here's why

News

Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR, Alto and more to get expensive from January 2023: Here's why

Apple could delay its Mixed Reality headset: Here's why

Wearables

Apple could delay its Mixed Reality headset: Here's why

Google is sending another service to graveyard: Check details

News

Google is sending another service to graveyard: Check details

How to get the lowest price on your favourite product using Google Chrome

How To

How to get the lowest price on your favourite product using Google Chrome

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo Y02 arrives in India: Check price, specs

Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR, Alto and more to get expensive from January 2023: Here's why

Google is sending another service to graveyard: Check details

Microsoft India hikes prices of products, services by up to 11 percent: Details here

Govt plans complete oversight on all real-money online games

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Apple Macbook Air M1 Vs Dell Xps 13 Ultrabook, Watch video for details

Digital Rupee Launched by RBI, what is digital rupee, Watch video for details

WhatsApp Feature, Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video

News

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video
BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?

Features

BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?
OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022

News

OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial