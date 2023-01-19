Realme will soon take wraps off its upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Realme GT Neo 5 in China. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone has passed an official certification revealing its key internals. Also Read - Croma Republic Day sale with offers on mobile phones, TVs, smartwatches goes live

Realme GT Neo 5 Geekbench certification, specifications

The Realme GT Neo 5 has passed Geekbench with model number RMX3708. The device has scored 1279 points in the single-core department and 3902 points in the multi-core department.

These scores are primarily due to the chipset inside the phone. As per the certification, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. However, it appears to be slightly underclocked since it has 3.0GHz. The usual peak clock speed of the aforesaid chipset is 3.19GHz.

The smartphone has 16GB of RAM, which we expect will be the maxed-out configuration. It could be paired with up to 256GB or 512GB of storage. As for OS, the device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box.

Apart from the specs from the certification, the rest of the internals were tipped recently. The GT Neo 5 is said to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It will likely have a punch-hole-style panel.

The display may have a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate and support for PWM dimming. The screen will also double as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the camera front, the smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup. The setup will be led by a 50-megapixel IMX890 main lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary lens. The main lens will have support for Optical Image Stabilization.

As far as the battery is concerned, the device is expected to come in two configurations: a 5,000mAh cell with 150W fast charging and a 4,600mAh cell with 240W fast charging.

Realme GT Neo 5 release timeline

The Realme GT Neo 5’s exact release timeline is yet to be confirmed, but we expect it to go official soon. Once it launches in China, it may reach more markets globally, including the Indian region.