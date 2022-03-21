comscore Realme GT Neo3 with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC to debut on March 22: Check details
News

Realme GT Neo3 with a 120Hz display to launch tomorrow: All we know so far

Mobiles

Realme has also revealed that Realme GT Neo3 will come with support for 150W UltraDart charging technology. As claimed by the company, the smartphone battery will go from 0 to 50% in just a matter of five minutes.

Untitled design (35)

Realme GT Neo3. Image: Realme

Realme has confirmed to launch Realme GT Neo3 in China on March 22. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese tech company has announced a few specifications of the upcoming smartphone including chipset, battery and more. As per the latest official teaser, Realme GT Neo3 will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display that also offers a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the smartphone is also confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. Realme has also revealed that the handset will come with support for 150W UltraDart charging technology. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 to launch on March 22: Here’s what we know so far

Realme GT Neo3 expected specifications

Realme GT Neo3 is likely to offer a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. This display will be full HD + resolution, and it can also be given an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone can come with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimension 8100 chipset. Also Read - Amazon Mobile Savings Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones, accessories, more

For photography, the company will give a triple camera setup with LED flash in this phone. It could include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. One of the highlights of the smartphone will be the flagship Sony IMX766 50MP sensor that will also come with support for OIS. At the same time, the company can offer a 16-megapixel front camera in the phone for a selfie. Also Read - Realme GT Neo3 key specs leaked: Here’s everything we know so far

In terms of battery, Realme GT Neo3 is expected to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 150W charging. As claimed by the company, the smartphone battery will go from 0 to 50% in just a matter of five minutes.

As per the company microsite, Realme GT Neo3 will come in a purple colour variant that has white vertical stripes and a White colour variant with black vertical stripes. The company is expected to drop more details of the smartphone today.

  • Published Date: March 21, 2022 8:56 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 21, 2022 10:32 AM IST

