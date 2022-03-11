Realme GT Neo3 tipped to launch later this month, design revealed in the official poster

China’s smartphone maker Realme has recently wrapped off the launch of Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 SE 5G. Now the company has geared itself to launch another smartphone. According to leaked reports, Realme GT Neo3 can be introduced in the China market by the end of this month. Also Read - Here’s how Samsung created a new Guinness World Record with Galaxy S22 Ultra

Ahead of the launch, Realme China CMO Xui Qi has released a new poster via its Weibo handle showing the camera module of the device. Also Read - Google latest feature drop updates Google Assistant, Messages and Photos

Chase has confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3 will be launched this month. Additionally, Chase has also shared a poster on Weibo so that users can get some information about the launch date of Realme GT Neo 3. Also Read - WhatsApp introduces 'Code Verify', a browser extension to protect web users

The post shows a rectangular camera module on the back of the smartphone that houses a triple camera setup and a flash. The poster also gives some confirmation that the device will get OIS support. Earlier, Realme VP Madhav Sheth had said that the Realme GT Neo 3 would launch in the second half of 2022, but it seems that the company has changed its plans since then.

Price

According to tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, the starting price of the Realme GT Neo 3 in India will start at Rs 25,543.

Specifications

As per leaked specifications, the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and will support 150W charging. The smartphone is expected to come with two battery options, including 4,500 mAh with 150W fast charging and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The model numbers of the two battery variants are RMX3560 and RMX3562, respectively. The device with model number RMX3560 is also rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, but there is no firm evidence regarding the rumor as of now.

The handset was previously spotted on TENAA with model numbers RMX3560 and RMX3562. It is rumored to include a triple rear camera module consisting of a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 shooter, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 2MP lens. On the front, the GT Neo 3 can get a 16MP selfie shooter.

The TENAA listing reveals that the phone flaunts a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone may come with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. However, a report by Zollege claims to be a Snapdragon 888 chipset. For RAM and storage options, we can see 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB internal storage.