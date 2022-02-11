comscore Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition likely to have Dimensity 9000 SoC, design leaked on Twitter
Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition design leaked, likely to have Dimensity 9000 SoC

Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition allegedly appears on Twitter with a new design, shoulder triggers.

Realme is known for bringing refined and feature-packed smartphones under its GT series. The company now seems to be working on its next gaming smartphone, the supposed Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition. Also Read - Valentine's Day: 5 gifting ideas for him under Rs 5,000

Renders of the alleged new Realme GT series smartphone showed up on Twitter revealing its design. From the renders, one can see the device featuring an abstract design with a new strip-styled camera setup on the rear side. The shoulder triggers rest on the frame, and a thick yellow line runs below the camera module. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50, Realme GT 2 series to launch in India soon, says Madhav Sheth

Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition specifications (rumored)

The upcoming GT Neo3 Gaming Edition smartphone is tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. Reports indicate the new phone to get a 5,000mAh battery with 125W superfast charging support. The rest of the specs aren’t known yet, but we believe the rumour mill to spill more details in the coming days. Also Read - Realme 9 Pro, Pro+ India launch date confirmed: Light shift design, 50MP camera, more

On a related note, a purported Realme device with model number RMX3311 was spotted on Geekbench. As per the listing, the phone equips the near one-year-old flagship Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The device in question is said to be the global version of Realme GT 2 which was introduced in China last year. As per the Geekbench listing, the phone is seen scoring 1,127 points on the single-core test and 3,355 points on the multi-core test. The listing further reveals the phone to have 12GB of RAM. On the software front, it will run Android 12 OS.

Early last month Realme VP and head of Realme International business group Madhav Sheth confirmed the Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro to launch in the global markets soon. We are yet to get a tentative launch date, but Sheth had previously mentioned the international release of its flagship series will be held in Europe. The executive even shared the roadmap for this year. The brand has set a bunch of AIoT products launch for the international market this year.

  Published Date: February 11, 2022 10:55 AM IST
  Updated Date: February 11, 2022 11:24 AM IST

