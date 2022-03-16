comscore Realme GT Neo3 leaks reveal 5000mAh battery, 80W charging support
  • Realme GT Neo3 key specs leaked: Here’s everything we know so far
News

Realme GT Neo3 key specs leaked: Here’s everything we know so far

Mobiles

The company's CMO Xu Qi Chase has officially teased the poster of the Realme GT Neo3 on Weibo. The teaser mentions a tagline 'Machine' that translates to Chinese. Additionally, Chase also shared a teaser confirming the second battery variant. The VP shared three numbers - "80, 5000, 188," which presumably translates 5,000 mAh battery capacity with 80W charging technology and weighs 188g.

Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition

Realme is set to unveil Realme GT Neo 3 this month. The tech giant is yet to reveal the exact launch date of the upcoming smartphone. Realme teased the design of the Realme GT Neo3 in MWC 2022, which is set to feature 150W fast charging and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The company says the smartphone can charge up to 50 percent in just 5 minutes. To recall, earlier leaks mentioned the battery capacity of the Realme GT Neo3, including a 4,500 mAh battery with 150W charging and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W charging. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 to launch on March 22: Here’s what we know so far

Additionally, Chase also shared a teaser confirming the second battery variant. The VP shared three numbers – "80, 5000, 188," which presumably translates 5,000 mAh battery capacity with 80W charging technology and weighs 188g. Also Read - Realme GT Neo3 design teased in the official poster: Check details

Also Read - Realme GT Neo3 tipped to get 150W super fast charging support, AMOLED display

Additionally, Madhav Seth, CEO of Realme, confirmed the global launch of the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro at MWC 2022 in March. However, Seth also hinted towards the arrival of the GT Neo 3 in the first half of 2022. To recall, Realme GT Neo 2 launched in China in September 201, meaning we could expect the GT Neo 3 somewhere between late September 2022.

Specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the company has already confirmed that the upcoming GT Neo3 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and support 150W charging.

The smartphone is expected to have two battery options – 4,500 mAh with 150W fast charging and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The model numbers of the two battery variants are RMX3560 and RMX3562, respectively. The device with model number RMX3560 is also rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor.

The company has not revealed any official details about the smartphone, but its Geekbench and TENAA certifications give us some glimpse of its key specifications. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is expected to run on Android 12. Realme GT Neo3 could come in three storage variants, including 8GB+128GB, 128GB+256GB, and 128GB+512GB.

As far as camera features are concerned, the smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It is expected to come with a 16MP front shooter for selfies and video calls.

  • Published Date: March 16, 2022 10:29 AM IST

Best Sellers