Realme GT Neo3 tipped to get 150W super fast charging support, AMOLED display

Realme's upcoming GT series smartphone has been making rounds on the internet for the past few weeks. Tipster Digital Chat Station previously mentioned the Chinese OEM to bring phones with 80W and 150W fast charging speed.

The tipster now claims that Realme GT Neo3 will arrive with two charging speed options. One variant will pack a 4,500mAh with 150W charging, while the other could come with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W charging support.

Two purported Realme smartphones with model numbers RMX3560 and RMX3562 recently appeared on TENAA. Reports predict that it could belong to the unannounced Realme GT Neo3 phone. Although the battery capacity in the listing differs from the ones suggested by the tipster. As for the rest of the specs, here's what the TENAA listing revealed.

Realme GT Neo3 specifications (rumoured)

As per the listing, Realme GT Neo3 could come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. In terms of internal hardware, an unspecified 8-core 2.8GHz chipset could drive the handset. The listing suggests the phone to arrive in three storage configurations- 128/256/512GB internal storage, and have 5G support. On the camera front, a tipster on Weibo revealed that the new Realme phone could get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor assisted by a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor on the rear side, and a 16-megapixel camera upfront.

Notable tech leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer had earlier released a render of the Realme GT Neo3 that showed the device carrying a subtle design with curved edges and a rectangular-shaped camera module. While the tipster didn’t share anything on technical specs, the TENAA listing indicated the phone to have three colour options-Dark Day, Aurora Colour, and Peak Blue.

There aren’t any specifics on the new Realme phone’s launch date, but reports widely speculate the brand to showcase the handset at MWC 2022 next week.