Realme GT Neo3 to launch today: Here's what we could expect

It is confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3 will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display with a touch sampling rate of 1,000Hz. It will be a great gaming smartphone, in which MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC chipset has been used.

Realme GT Neo 3 price

Realme is set up to unveil the GT Neo 3 smartphone today, i.e., on March 22, in the Chinese market. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased some specific phone details. The tech giant has now shared the display details of the Realme GT Neo 3. Also Read - Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC launched: Price, specs

How to watch a live stream

The Realme GT Neo 3 launch event will begin today in China at 2 pm local time and at 11:30 am IS. The company will host the live stream via its official China website and Weibo. Also Read - Sony acquires gaming studio headed by Assassin's Creed co-creator

Realme GT Neo 3

Image: Weibo/Realme

Specifications

It is confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3 will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display with a touch sampling rate of 1,000Hz. It will be a great gaming smartphone, in which MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC chipset will be used. It uses LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 Storge. Also Read - POCO X4 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on April 10: Check expected specifications

According to Realme, the price of the GT Neo 3 will be much higher than that of the old model GT Neo2. The display of GT Neo 3 will come with major improvements like ultra-narrow bezel display and better colors.

The official render of the phone shows that the upcoming smartphone will have a triple camera module, which comes with an LED flash. Regarding the camera setup, it has been confirmed that it will have Sony IMX766 sensor, which will come with OIS i.e., Optical Image Stabilization support.

Realme, Realme GT Neo3

Realme GT Neo3. Image: Realme

According to the leak, the smartphone can come in two battery options, 5,000mAh and 4,500mAh. The 5,000mAh battery variant will support 80W fast charging, and the 4,500mAh variant will support 150W fast charging. Realme has confirmed that the upcoming phone will sport the new 150W UltraDart fast charging technology, which Realme announced at the MWC 2022 event.

Talking about the OS, the company can give Android 12-based latest Realme UI. Being a gaming smartphone, the 4D Game Vibration feature has been used in this phone. To control the heat in this phone, many special technologies like VC cooling area have been used.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 22, 2022 9:01 AM IST

