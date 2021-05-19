Realme GT to get Android 12 Beta 1 later this month; will soon launch Realme UI 3.0

Google at its annual developers conference I/O 2021 announced the public beta stage of its upcoming Android 12 mobile operating system. At the virtual event the company confirmed that its Pixel devices will be the first to get the operating system. Soon after Realme announced that its flagship Realme GT will be among the first OEM devices to gain access to the latest Android release. Also Read - Best 5 Smart TV under Rs 25,000 to buy in India 2021

The company announced that Realme GT will get access to Android 12 Beta 1 in China this month under Google's Developer Preview Program. The initial builds will come skinned with Realme UI 2.0, however, the company is currently working on its Realme UI 3.0 skin, which will come with later Android 12 Beta builds.

To recall, Realme GT is currently only available in the Chinese market. However, the company is expected to launch it in other markets including India soon. It starts at Yuan 2,799 (approximately Rs 31,400) for the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and goes up to Yuan 3,299 (approximately Rs 37,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

Realme GT: Specifications

Realme GT sports 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with the Adreno 660 GPU. The device comes with up to 12GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs Google‘s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

the device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.