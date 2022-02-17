comscore Realme GT2 series global launch date revealed: Here’s what we know so far
News

Realme GT2 series to launch globally on February 28: Check details

Mobiles

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of Realme GT2 Pro costs 3,699 Yuan (Rs 43,076), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs 3,999 Yuan (Rs 46,567). The 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage model is priced at 4,299 Yuan (Rs 50,057).

realme gt 2 pro

Tech giant Realme is all set to unveil its GT2 series globally on February 28. The company confirmed that it would bring the Realme GT2 and Realme GT2 Pro to MWC Barcelona. To recall, the Realme GT2 series launched in China last year. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro India launch imminent as company shares teaser online

Price

The base model of Realme GT2 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at 2,599 Yuan (Rs 30,312). While the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs 2,799 Yuan (Rs 32,613). At the same time, the price of 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is 3,099 Yuan (Rs 36,105). Also Read - Realme Narzo 50, Realme GT 2 series to launch in India soon, says Madhav Sheth

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of Realme GT2 Pro costs 3,699 Yuan (Rs 43,076), while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs 3,999 Yuan (Rs 46,567). The 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage model is priced at 4,299 Yuan (Rs 50,057), while the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at 4,799 Yuan (Rs 55,925). Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with superfast charging support expected to launch in India soon

Realme GT2 and GT2 Pro specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro has a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with LTPO 2.0 technology and has been brought with advanced Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone comes with HDR10 Plus certification, and LPTO 2.0 technology supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 1-120Hz. Let us know that the phone has come with a 1000 Hz touch sampling rate.

The Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, while the Realme GT 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888.

Apart from this, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup will be available in both the smartphones of this series. While the Pro model will get a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and the regular model will get a 16-megapixel camera. Both the phones will get a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Both the devices also come with Diamond Ice Core Cooling System Plus. The smartphones are running the latest Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box. The phones are backed by a 5,000mAh battery and come with 65W fast charging support.

  Published Date: February 17, 2022 10:22 AM IST

