Realme MagDart wireless charging phone launching in India soon

A couple of days ago, the world of leaks dished out the MagDart wireless charger from Realme, complete with leaked renders and basic specifications. Now, Realme has officially teased it on its social media channel. MagDart is coming to India via a new smartphone, the details of which Realme is yet to share. The company is also yet to reveal a concrete launch date.

The Realme MagDart wireless charging solution is expected to be Realme's answer to Apple's MagSafe system. The company is expected to employ magnets to make the charger stick to the phone while delivering faster wireless charging speeds. Since Realme is yet to launch a phone globally with wireless charging, India could be the first one to get it. And, our dibs are on a premium segment phone.

Realme MagDart teased for India

The leaks earlier revealed two MagDart chargers coming to the markets. One of them resembles the Apple MagSafe, complete with a mini tea coaster-esque design but adds a bit of Realme flair. This smaller one is expected to be slimmer than the MagSafe charger and provide 15W of wireless charging power.

The other MagDart charger resembles a brick and comes decked with a USB-C port as well as air vents. It seems that this charger could support faster wireless charging with power ratings of probably 65W.

As for the MagDart-equipped phone, we have little to no idea about this one. Realme recently launched the Realme GT Master Edition and Realme GT Master Explorer Edition in China as two midrange designer Android smartphones. Realme could bring these models to India with some added features, like the MagDart wireless charging, to justify its premium pricing.

What remains to be seen is whether Realme and its BBK siblings popularize the idea of wireless charging in India in mass-market smartphones. So far, wireless charging is mostly restricted to high-end smartphones in India. Some of the cheapest smartphones with wireless charging that you can buy today include the Apple iPhone SE, Apple iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, and Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Realme is also expected to launch the Realme GT flagship in India soon. The Realme GT is based on the Realme X7 Max that launched earlier this year but employs the Snapdragon 888 instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip.