Realme, Kodak could partner for upcoming Realme GT Master Edition

News

Realme Kodak partnership could be seen in upcoming Realme GT Master Edition

Mobiles

Realme is expected to join hands with Kodak for its upcoming smartphones. Leask suggest the company will use Kodak’s branding for its cameras.

Realme X7 Max

Representative Image: Realme X7 Max

What’s in a name, they say. Actually, a lot, as smartphone brands would love to answer. Most Android phone manufacturers are joining hands with age-old camera makers and Realme is now expected to join the bandwagon. Based on some social media posts from Realme’s Chinese executives and a few leaks, Realme might be joining hands with Kodak. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones for Battlegrounds Mobile India under Rs 20,000 in July 2021

Yes, Kodak! The brand was popular for making point-and-shoot cameras up until a few years ago. It is said that Realme has joined forces with Kodak for its upcoming camera-focused smartphone. A teaser image from a Realme executive showcases an image taken from this mysterious smartphone, which is expected to be the Realme GT Master Edition. Also Read - Most affordable 12GB RAM smartphones under Rs 30,000 in July 2021: OnePlus Nord CE, Realme X7 Max, etc

Realme could use Kodak branding for camera phones

Both Realme and Kodak haven’t uttered a word officially on this front. Hence, we suggest you wait it out for an official confirmation. However, Realme’s upcoming smartphone is all about the camera performance and the possibility of joining hands with Kodak seems imminent. Also Read - Exclusive: Realme will launch many more budget 5G phones under Narzo series this year

Noted tipster Digital Chat Station has stated that Realme will soon host a conference to announce its joint venture with a “veteran camera manufacturer” for the upcoming Realme GT Master Edition. Another popular Chinese tipster adds that Realme and Kodak have joined hands. All these leaks were collated by an Indian tipster.

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Representative Image

This doesn’t come as a surprise, given that Realme’s BBK siblings have followed the same for their flagships this year. Vivo joined hands with ZEISS for its X60 series globally while OnePlus is using the Hasselblad branding on its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Xiaomi is also looking for a partner for its upcoming camera smartphones. HMD Global’s Nokia has long had a partnership with Carl ZEISS.

What remains to be seen is whether the Kodak branding could make any difference in the camera performance on this upcoming Realme phone. Realme hasn’t been a top name when it comes to smartphone photography. Its recently launched Realme X7 Max showcased decent camera performance but falling behind its rivals from Xiaomi, Apple and Google.

The Hasselblad branding for OnePlus did not deliver on results. In fact, initial reviews of the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 pointed at sub-par camera performance. OnePlus eventually had to roll out updates to fix the issues and bring improvements.

As of now, all we can do is wait and watch. The Realme GT Master Edition is expected to be a Realme GT ditching the pricey Snapdragon 888 in favour of the Snapdragon 870 chip.

  • Published Date: July 2, 2021 5:23 PM IST

