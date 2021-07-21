Realme MagDart charger leaks with Apple inspired design

Apple set new design trends with its iPhone 12 series and related accessories last year, and we are already seeing others copying the homework. Oppo’s latest Reno 6 5G look no different to the iPhone 12 from a distance, and the same can be said for a couple of Honor as well as Vivo phones in China. Realme, however, copied the smarter MagSafe bit for its probably its own future devices. Meet the Realme MagDart. Also Read - Realme GT Master Explorer Edition, Realme GT Master Edition launched: Here's a closer look

If the name does not make it obvious, the leaked renders surely will. Two wireless chargers are coming from Realme, with one of them resembling the MagSafe charger. This one is called MagDart and is said to be slimmer than Apple's version. This one will also be able to do an output of 15W for supported smartphones.

Realme MagDart chargers leak

The leak from GizmoChina doesn't stop there. There's another vanity box-like wireless charger that appears to support faster wireless charging. This one has a USB-C port for possibly connecting to a fast charging adapter. The bulk is masked with an air vent, which probably suggests the speeds could be in the territory of 65W.

What remains to be seen is when does Realme plan on bringing supported smartphones to run these accessories. The Realme GT Master Edition and GT Master Explorer Edition launched today do not feature wireless charging. Hence, it seems that Realme's next premium offering could debt wireless charging with magnetic attachments to take advantage of these MagDart chargers.

That said, Realme used to sell a 10W Qi wireless charger a few years ago. At the time, speculations suggested that Realme could launch a phone soon that supported wireless charging. That never happened and Realme eventually took that wireless charger off the shelves.

At the moment, Realme sells the X7 Max 5G as its most expensive offering in the country. The X7 Max relies on the Dimensity 1200 chipset and is incidentally the most affordable phone with that chip to sell in India. The company is, however, planning to bring its more expensive Realme GT to the country in the coming months. The Realme GT uses the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 chip and has a premium build quality.