Realme MagDart leaks: Is it an Apple MagSafe alternative from Realme?

Apple's MagSafe charger paved the way to do wireless charging smartly for the iPhone 12 series and Realme now wants to emulate the same. Some recent leaks have suggested that the company is working on a MagDart, which is related to wireless charging pads for smartphones. While the exact product detail is unavailable, it seems Realme is bringing wireless charging to one of its upcoming smartphones.

The EUIPO document was filed by Realme's parent company Oppo, which suggests that this technology would eventually come to Oppo and OnePlus smartphones. Realme has been the testbed brand for Oppo in recent years. Hence, the magnet-based wireless charger could debut as a Realme product and eventually be released to the Oppo and OnePlus universes.

MagDart wireless charger from Realme?

Realme uses the "Dart" moniker for its 30W and faster-charging solutions. Hence, it appears that the company could offer faster wireless charging with this charger. Sister brand OnePlus had previously launched a 50W wireless charger and Realme could use the same knowledge to its advantage. The "Mag" part probably refers to magnetic attachment similar to the Apple MagSafe.

Do note that Realme already sells a 10W wireless charger in India. It is ironic that none of its products at the moment come with wireless charging. However, there are a couple of high-end Realme smartphones launching soon and there are chances that Realme may equip them with wireless charging.

Will MagDart debut with the upcoming Realme GT Master Edition? There are chances, given that Master Edition usually refers to the most flamboyant Realme products. The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition will be a Snapdragon 870-powered flagship-grade premium phone. Realme could use it to debut its MagDart tech.

On the other hand, the company could reserve it for the 2022 flagships. It could be possible that Oppo and OnePlus eventually follow the same for their 2022 Pro flagships.

Realme is currently expected to release the Realme GT flagship in India in the coming months. The Realme X7 Max is currently the highest-end phone it sells in India, starting at Rs 26,999. The Realme GT is a spruced-up version of the Realme X7 Max that replaces the Dimensity 1200 with a Snapdragon 888 chipset.