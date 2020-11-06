Realme Narzo 10 vs Realme Narzo 20 -Comparison with Price | BGR India

Intro-Realme newly launched Realme Narzo 10 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Realme Narzo 11 May 2020 with interesting features. Realme Narzo 10 comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Realme has launched its Realme Narzo 20 on 21 September 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 20. The Realme Narzo 10 measures 199g while Realme Narzo 20 measures 208g. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 Pro Review: This decent phone is a mid-range fast-charging benchmark

Display and Design-The screen of Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 20 both have 16.5cm (6.5") Mini-drop Fullscreen along with 720×1600 pixels resolution.

Price-The price range of Realme Narzo 10 is based on its different variants. Realme Narzo 10 of 4GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 11999. The price of Realme Narzo 20 of 4GB+64GB is of 10499.

Camera -The Realme Narzo 10 has a 48MP AI Quad Camera with 2MP macro lens, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, and B&W Portrait lens camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20 has a 48MP Primary camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + Macro lens camera. On the front the Realme Narzo 10 has 16MP camera. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 has a 8MP Wide-angle front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme Narzo 10 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20 of 6000mAh. The Realme Narzo 10 uses a 18W Quick Charge while the Realme Narzo 20 uses 65W fast charger.

OS-The Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 20 both runs on realme UI Based on Android 10.

Variant-The Realme Narzo 10 is available in 1 variant. The Realme Narzo 20 comes in 2 variants.