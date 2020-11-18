Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo A52 smartphone recently. The Oppo A52 is priced starting at Rs.16990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Oppo A52 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - WhatsApp begins testing ‘Read Later’ feature: What is it, how does it work

Display and Design-The Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a 16.5cm (6.5") Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Oppo A52 comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400 by 1080 pixels (FHD+). The Realme Narzo 20 Pro weighs 191g and the Oppo A52 measures 192g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. Meanwhile, the Oppo A52 features a Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available in 2 variants. The Oppo A52 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme Narzo 20 Pro is based on its different variants. Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 6GB+64GB will be priced Rs.14999. The price of Oppo A52 of 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage is of Rs.16990

Camera -The Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 48MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera whereas, Oppo A52 has a 12MP + 8MP + 2MP +2MP main camera. On the front the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has Sony 16MP Wide-angle Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo A52 has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme Narzo 20 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A52 of 5000mAh. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10. The Oppo A52 runs on ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10.