Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, the company also launched the Realme Narzo 20 smartphone. The Realme Narzo 20 is priced starting at Rs.10499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Realme Narzo 20 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a 16.5cm (6.5") Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 comes with a 6.50 inch along with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro weighs 191g and the Realme Narzo 20 measures 208g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 features a Helio G85 Gaming Processor. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available in 2 variants. The Realme Narzo 20 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme Narzo 20 Pro is based on its different variants. Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 6GB+64GB will be priced Rs.14999. The price of Realme Narzo 20 of 4GB+64GB is of Rs.10499

Camera -The Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 48MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20 has a 48MP Primary camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + Macro lens main camera. On the front the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has 16MP wide angle camera Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme Narzo 20 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20 of 6000mAh. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Realme Narzo 20 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10.