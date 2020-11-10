Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme Narzo 20A smartphone recently. The Realme Narzo 20A is priced starting at Rs.8499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Realme Narzo 20A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme X3 vs Realme X3 SuperZoom - Head to Head Comparison with All Features and Price

Display and Design-The Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a 16.5cm (6.5") Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro weighs 191g and the Realme Narzo 20A measures 195g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available in 2 variants. The Realme Narzo 20A also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme Narzo 20 Pro is based on its different variants. Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 6GB+64GB will be priced Rs.14999. The price of Realme Narzo 20A of 3GB+32GB is of Rs.8499

Camera -The Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 48MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20A has a 12MP Primary Camera + B&W lens + Retro lens main camera. On the front the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has Sony 16MP Wide-angle Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A has a 8MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme Narzo 20 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20A of 5000mAh. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10. The Realme Narzo 20A runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10.