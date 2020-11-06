Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced starting at Rs.13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 Pro Review: This decent phone is a mid-range fast-charging benchmark

Display and Design-The Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a 16.5cm (6.5”) Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 6.67 inch along with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro weighs 191g and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro measures 209 grams. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 to go on sale today via Flipkart: Price, specifications and all you need to know

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available in 2 variants. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro also comes in 3 variants. Also Read - Realme Narzo 20 series launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

Price-The price range of Realme Narzo 20 Pro is based on its different variants. Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 6GB+64GB will be priced Rs.14999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.13999

Camera -The Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 48MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 48 MP Primary Camera + 8 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera + 5 MP Camera + 2 MP Depth Camera. On the front the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has 16MP wide angle camera. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme Narzo 20 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro of 5020 mAh. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on Android v10.