Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starting at Rs.16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a 16.5cm (6.5") Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro weighs 191g and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max measures 209 grams.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver). The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available in 2 variants. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max also comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme Narzo 20 Pro is based on its different variants. Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 6GB+64GB will be priced Rs.14999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max of 6GB and 64GB is of Rs.16999

Camera -The Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 48MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 64 MP Primary Camera 8 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 5 MP Camera 2 MP, Depth Camera main camera. On the front the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has Sony 16MP Wide-angle Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 32-megapixel in-display front camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme Narzo 20 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max of 5020 mAh. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max runs on Android 10.0; MIUI 11.