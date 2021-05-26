Realme Narzo 30 5G with 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched: Specs, price

Realme Narzo 30 5G has finally been introduced in the global market. While the Realme Narzo 30 4G variant arrived in Malaysia last week, the 5G model has now been launched in Europe. The new Realme Narzo 30 5G equips a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and is priced at EUR 189 (around Rs 16,800) for the 4GB RAM variant.

Realme Narzo 30 5G: price, availability

Realme Narzo 30 5G has been priced at EUR 189 (around Rs 16,800) in Europe. The phone is already available for purchase exclusively through AliExpress in the country. As for its debut in India, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth back in March announced that both Realme Narzo 30 5G and 4G variants will be made available in the country ‘very soon.’ Surprisingly, the Realme 8 5G which is already available in India carries specs similar to the Realme Narzo 30 5G. While Sheth earlier cited that the company will bring both variants to India, perhaps it will only stick to the 4G model debut in the country.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications

Realme Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. While the Realme Narzo 4G came with a MediaTek G95 SoC, the new 5G model equips a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset which is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone has expandable storage support of up to 1TB via a microSD card. It offers a dedicated microSD slot and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics authentication.

The new Realme Narzo 30 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS. For photography, the phone carries a rectangular-shaped camera module with triple cameras comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a B&W portrait lens, and a macro lens. The camera software offers super nightscape, panoramic view, time-lapse, portrait mode, among other features. For backup, the handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging solution.