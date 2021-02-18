comscore Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A launch in India on February 24
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A India launch on February 24: Expected price, specifications
News

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A India launch on February 24: Expected price, specifications

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A smartphones will launch in India on February 24, the company has confirmed in a tweet.

  • Published: February 18, 2021 10:34 AM IST
realme-narzo-30-flipkart-1200

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A will launch in India on February 24.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A will launch in India on February 24, the company has confirmed. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobile India and Europe said in a tweet that the new Realme smartphone will be unveiled at 12:30 PM on February 24. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sandes app on iOS, Redmi Note 10 and Realme Narzo 30 series teased

Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A are already listed on Flipkart as Çoming Soon’, suggesting the devices will be exclusive to the e-commerce site. It also talks about the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor which is expected to power the Narzo 30 series smartphones. Also Read - Realme GT could be company's new flagship with Snapdragon 888 and more

“I am all set to unveil a new range of performance-driven #Narzobyrealme smartphones at 12:30 PM IST, 24th Feb! Young Players, get ready to #FeelThePower with #realmeNarzo30Pro and #realmeNarzo30A. Stay tuned,” Sheth’s tweet read. Also Read - Realme Buds Air 2 teaser video suggest India launch imminent

Prior to this, Realme put out a blog post confirming that the new Narzo series will be coming to India, though it did not reveal a launch date back then. For those unaware, the Realme Narzo 30 series will succeed the Realme Narzo 20 series that was announced last year.

Realme Narzo 20 series includes three smartphones – the Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro. However, the company has so far only confirmed two smartphones in the Narzo 30 series – the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A.

Like last year, the focus with the Narzo smartphone series will likely be on a powerful performance as well as great design and camera sensors. Ahead of the official launch, we take a look at everything we know about the Narzo 30 series India launch:

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A India launch on February 24: Pricing (Expected)

In terms of pricing, the Narzo 30A could be most affordable model in Realme’s Narzo 30 series smartphones, while the Narzo 30 Pro 5G could be the most expensive, respectively. There is no word on India pricing as of now, though reports suggest the Narzo 30 Pro 5G could be among the most affordable 5G smartphones on the market.

To give a perspective, last year’s Narzo 20 is priced starting at Rs 10,499 in India while the Narzo 20A starts at Rs 8,499, respectively. Meanwhile, the Pro model starts at a price of Rs 13,999. It is expected that the Realme Narzo 30 series will be announced with similar pricing, though details are unclear as of now.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A: Specifications (Expected)

Realme Narzo 30 Pro was spotted listed on the certification site TENAA with model number ‘RMX 3161’, which reveals some specifications of the device. For instance, the Narzo 30 Pro is expected to sport a 6.5-inch punch-hole display and run Realme UI based on Android 11.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro image from the listing suggests the phone will sport three rear cameras, which will be included in a rectangular camera module. Further, in terms of connectivity, it will support NSA/SA 5G. The battery could be a 5,000mAh one.

The dimensions of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro are expected to be 162.5×74.8×8.8mm. The power button on the right edge could ouble up as a fingerprint sensor. The volume rocker keys will be placed on the left edge.

Sadly, there is little known about the Realme Narzo 30A.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2021 10:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A India launch on February 24
Mobiles
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A India launch on February 24
Samsung Galaxy Note 21 FE could be a reality: Will it be a last Galaxy Note phone?

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 FE could be a reality: Will it be a last Galaxy Note phone?

SHAREit app can be used to hack your smartphone: Report

Apps

SHAREit app can be used to hack your smartphone: Report

Asus ROG Phone 5 likely to debut in India in March

Mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 5 likely to debut in India in March

PUBG Mobile Lite latest version now available for download

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite latest version now available for download

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 FE could be a reality: Will it be a last Galaxy Note phone?

Asus ROG Phone 5 likely to debut in India in March

Infinix Smart 5 first sale on Flipkart at 12 PM

How to enable Kids Mode on Microsoft Edge web browser

Pokemon Unite beta live: How to download

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India launch by mid-March: What we know

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 250

Apple iPhone 13 mini: Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 12 mini successor

Top 5 Games Under 50MB: Check the list here

Clubhouse: Here's all you need to know about the popular app

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A India launch on February 24

Mobiles

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A India launch on February 24
Sandes app on iOS to Redmi Note 10 teased: Top tech news today

News

Sandes app on iOS to Redmi Note 10 teased: Top tech news today
Realme GT to be a flagship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and more

News

Realme GT to be a flagship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and more
Today s Tech News: Galaxy A12 launched, Redmi Note 10 launch date, Amazon starts Indian manufacturing

News

Today s Tech News: Galaxy A12 launched, Redmi Note 10 launch date, Amazon starts Indian manufacturing
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Smart 5 Review in Hindi: स्मार्टफोन की बेसिक जरूरत करेगी पूरी, कैमरे से न करें ज्यादा उम्मीद

Realme GT 5G की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, मिलेंगे Mi 11 जैसे फीचर

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 इस दिन होगा खत्म, Winner Pass के साथ मिलेंगे ये Rewards

Moto E7i Power जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत हो सकती है 7 हजार से भी कम

Moto E7 Power के सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन आए सामने, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ कल होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much

Reviews

Nokia 5.4 review: Good design and battery, rest not so much
List of top 5 games under 50MB

Features

List of top 5 games under 50MB
Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F62 unboxing: Comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery
Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

Indian govt vs Twitter: Controversial tweets, hastags and all that you need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 FE could be a reality: Will it be a last Galaxy Note phone?
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 21 FE could be a reality: Will it be a last Galaxy Note phone?
Asus ROG Phone 5 likely to debut in India in March

Mobiles

Asus ROG Phone 5 likely to debut in India in March
Infinix Smart 5 first sale on Flipkart at 12 PM

News

Infinix Smart 5 first sale on Flipkart at 12 PM
How to enable Kids Mode on Microsoft Edge web browser

How To

How to enable Kids Mode on Microsoft Edge web browser
Pokemon Unite beta live: How to download

Gaming

Pokemon Unite beta live: How to download

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers