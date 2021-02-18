Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A will launch in India on February 24, the company has confirmed. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobile India and Europe said in a tweet that the new Realme smartphone will be unveiled at 12:30 PM on February 24. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sandes app on iOS, Redmi Note 10 and Realme Narzo 30 series teased

Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A are already listed on Flipkart as Çoming Soon’, suggesting the devices will be exclusive to the e-commerce site. It also talks about the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor which is expected to power the Narzo 30 series smartphones. Also Read - Realme GT could be company's new flagship with Snapdragon 888 and more

“I am all set to unveil a new range of performance-driven #Narzobyrealme smartphones at 12:30 PM IST, 24th Feb! Young Players, get ready to #FeelThePower with #realmeNarzo30Pro and #realmeNarzo30A. Stay tuned,” Sheth’s tweet read. Also Read - Realme Buds Air 2 teaser video suggest India launch imminent

Prior to this, Realme put out a blog post confirming that the new Narzo series will be coming to India, though it did not reveal a launch date back then. For those unaware, the Realme Narzo 30 series will succeed the Realme Narzo 20 series that was announced last year.

Realme Narzo 20 series includes three smartphones – the Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro. However, the company has so far only confirmed two smartphones in the Narzo 30 series – the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A.

Like last year, the focus with the Narzo smartphone series will likely be on a powerful performance as well as great design and camera sensors. Ahead of the official launch, we take a look at everything we know about the Narzo 30 series India launch:

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A India launch on February 24: Pricing (Expected)

In terms of pricing, the Narzo 30A could be most affordable model in Realme’s Narzo 30 series smartphones, while the Narzo 30 Pro 5G could be the most expensive, respectively. There is no word on India pricing as of now, though reports suggest the Narzo 30 Pro 5G could be among the most affordable 5G smartphones on the market.

To give a perspective, last year’s Narzo 20 is priced starting at Rs 10,499 in India while the Narzo 20A starts at Rs 8,499, respectively. Meanwhile, the Pro model starts at a price of Rs 13,999. It is expected that the Realme Narzo 30 series will be announced with similar pricing, though details are unclear as of now.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A: Specifications (Expected)

Realme Narzo 30 Pro was spotted listed on the certification site TENAA with model number ‘RMX 3161’, which reveals some specifications of the device. For instance, the Narzo 30 Pro is expected to sport a 6.5-inch punch-hole display and run Realme UI based on Android 11.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro image from the listing suggests the phone will sport three rear cameras, which will be included in a rectangular camera module. Further, in terms of connectivity, it will support NSA/SA 5G. The battery could be a 5,000mAh one.

The dimensions of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro are expected to be 162.5×74.8×8.8mm. The power button on the right edge could ouble up as a fingerprint sensor. The volume rocker keys will be placed on the left edge.

Sadly, there is little known about the Realme Narzo 30A.