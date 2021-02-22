comscore Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme 30A Budget Smartphone Price leaked before Launch Date
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G price leaked, could be the most affordable 5G smartphone in India

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme 30A price in India has been leaked. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G could be the most affordable 5G smartphone in India.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, which will launch in India on February 24 could be the most affordable 5G smartphone with an expected price tag of around Rs 16,000 for the base storage model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This is less than the Realme X7 5G, which sells at Rs 19,999 for the base storage model and is the most affordable 5G smartphone in India as of now. Also Read - Flipkart Cooling Days sale: Best deals on ACs, refrigerators, coolers

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A, which are successors to last year’s Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A, respectively, will be unveiled in India on February 24. The Pro variant will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U chipset, the company has confirmed. Further, the smartphones will likely be exclusive to Flipkart. Also Read - Vivo Carnival sale 2021 on Flipkart: Deals on Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo V20 Pro and more

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 20A price in India (Expected)

Tipster Debayan Roy said in a tweet that the price of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G base model could either be Rs 15,999 or Rs 16,999. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB RAM+128GB storage model could cost either Rs 17,999 or Rs 18,999, though the box price of this model is Rs 21,999. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: “Actual deals” on smartphones you can benefit from

Further, a Techbloat report claims the box price of Realme Narzo 30A will be Rs 10,999, but it could launch at Rs 9,999 or Rs 9,499. The base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is expected to cost Rs 8,999 or Rs 8,499.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 20A launch date in India

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A will launch in India on February 24. The launch event will begin at 12:30 PM IST. Realme will also launch the Realme Buds Air 2 alongside the two Realme Narzo 30 series smartphones.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 20A specifications (Expected)

Among key features that are expected for Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G include a 120hz screen refresh rate and a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging support out-of-the-box. In terms of camera, the smartphone will sport a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back.

Further, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support is also tipped for Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. It could be available in silver and blue colour variants. The Narzo 30 Pro 5G will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, according to reports.

Realme Narzo 30A could come with a 6.5-inch display with a water drop notch. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The battery could be a bigger 6000mAh one with support for 18W fast charging.

Further, the Narzo 30A is said to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The front camera could be 8 megapixels one. The smartphone will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

  Published Date: February 22, 2021 5:57 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 22, 2021 5:58 PM IST

