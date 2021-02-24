Following several rumours, and leaks over the past few days, Realme’s Narzo 30 series has finally made its debut in India today. The new Narzo series is launched for a price starting at Rs 8,999. Also Read - Realme Buds Air 2 launched at Rs 3,299: Here's a closer look in pictures

The high-end version Realme Narzo 30 Pro comes with 5G support and a Dimensity 800U chipset. Meanwhile, the budget Realme Narzo 30A equip a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here are all the specifications, price, availability details of the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and Narzo 30A smartphone. Also Read - Realme GT first look: Snapdragon 888 and vegan leather design confirmed

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A: Price, availability

The high-end variant Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G has been priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage, and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage. Meanwhile, Realme Narzo 30A comes for a price of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage version and Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM/64GB native storage. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 launch event: How to watch livestream

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will go on sale via Flipkart, Realme’s dedicated website, and mainline stores starting March 4. Meanwhile, the budget variant Realme Narzo 30A will be up for sale starting March 5 from 12pm onwards. Realme is offering ICICI credit card discount on both devices if you purchase it via Realme online store.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G: Specifications, features

The headline feature of the new Realme Narzo 30 Pro is the support for 5G which is primarily found on mid-premium and flagship smartphones. The phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400-pixel resolution) display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood sits a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor which is fabricated on 7nm process technology.

As for the optics, it gets 48-megapixel AI triple camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro-lens with f/2.4 aperture. The camera software offers Super Nightscape mode, Ultra macro, Chroma Boost, Bokeh effect control, among others. For selfies, the smartphone equips a 16-megapixel camera with Super Nightscape, AI beauty mode, and 1080p video recording support at 30fps.

It runs realmeUI based Android 10 OS. Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a battery backup of 5,000mAh and supports 30W Dart Charge technology. The phone also supports Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification.

For biometrics, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G gets face recognition and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include- WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, USB-C charge, and 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors onboard include- Light sensor, a Proximity sensor, a Magnetic induction sensor, an Acceleration sensor, and a Gyro-meter sensor. The new Realme handset will come in Sword Black and Blade Silver colour variant.

Realme Narzo 30A: Specifications, features

The budget Realme Narzo 30A features decent specifications for its price including MediaTek’s G85 processor with a clock speed of up to 2.0GHz, up to 4GB of RAM. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600-pixel resolution) display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. For capturing photos, Realme Narzo 30A gets a 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and a B&W portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone offers an 8-megapixel AI camera with f/2.0 aperture with Portrait mode, HDR, and Time-lapse. It ships with realmeUI based Android 10 right out of the box. The phone flaunts a textured rear panel and houses a circular-shaped fingerprint sensor at the centre.

Realme Narzo 30A carries a 6,000mAh battery and supports an 18W fast charge. It includes WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, USB-C charge, and 3.5mm audio jack under its connectivity suite. As for sensors onboard, you get a magnetic induction sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor, and fingerprint reader. The new Realme Narzo 30A will be available in Laser Black and Laser Blue colour option.