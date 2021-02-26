Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphone priced starting at 16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Nokia also launched the Nokia 5.4 smartphone The Nokia 5.4 is priced starting at 13999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Nokia 5.4 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15, Redmi AirDots 3 TWS earbuds launched: Price, key specifications

Display and Design-The Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a Dimensity 800U 5G. Meanwhile, the Nokia 5.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC

Price-The price range of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Nokia 5.4 is based on their different variants. Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999, whereas Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Nokia 5.4 of 4,000mAh. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10