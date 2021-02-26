Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphone priced starting at 16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo F17 smartphone The Oppo F17 is priced starting at 16990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Oppo F17 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Poco M3 to Redmi K40 Pro+: Top five smartphones launched in February 2021

Display and Design-The Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Oppo F17 features a 6.44 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 * 1080 (FHD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a Dimensity 800U 5G. Meanwhile, the Oppo F17 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Oppo F17 is based on their different variants. Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999, whereas Oppo F17 of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB is priced at 16990.

Camera -The Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F17 has a 16MP+ 8M+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F17 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F17 of 4015mAh. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Oppo F17 runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10