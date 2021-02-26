Realme launched Realme Narzo 30 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme Narzo 30 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Poco also launched its Poco X3 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Poco X3. Also Read - Poco M3 to Redmi K40 Pro+: Top five smartphones launched in February 2021

Display and Design-The screen of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Poco X3 is 6.67 Full HD+. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Poco X3 has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro vs Realme 7 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera, RAM, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Poco X3 is based on their different variants. Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999, whereas Poco X3 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro vs Oppo F17 Pro - Compare Camera, Battery, Processor, RAM, and Price in India

Camera -The Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP camera. On the front the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco X3 has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco X3 of 6,000mAh.

OS-The Realme Narzo 30 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 Based on Android 10. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by Dimensity 800U 5G, whereas the Poco X3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.