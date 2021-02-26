Realme Narzo 30 Pro is at present the most affordable smartphone in India to offer 5G support. The new Realme phone priced at Rs 16,999 ( 6GB RAM/64GB storage) feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz refresh rate display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 48-megapixel AI-enabled triple camera arrangement, and 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support.

Realme launched Realme Narzo 30 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme Narzo 30 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme Narzo 20 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 20 Pro.

Display and Design-The screen of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Realme Narzo 20 Pro is 6.5 inch. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 20 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999, whereas Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 4500mAh.

OS-The Realme Narzo 30 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by Dimensity 800U 5G, whereas the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is powered by Helio G95 Gaming Processor.