Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphone priced starting at 16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme X7 smartphone The Realme X7 is priced starting at 19999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme X7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Realme X7 features a 6.4 with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a Dimensity 800U 5G. Meanwhile, the Realme X7 features a Dimensity 800U Processor

Price-The price range of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme X7 is based on their different variants. Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999, whereas Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999.

Camera -The Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 of 4310mAh. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10