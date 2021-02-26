Realme launched Realme Narzo 30 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme Narzo 30 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy F62 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy F62. Also Read - RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15, Redmi AirDots 3 TWS earbuds launched: Price, key specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy F62 is 6.7-inch. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy F62 is based on their different variants. Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999.

Camera -The Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. On the front the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 of 7,000mAh.

OS-The Realme Narzo 30 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by Dimensity 800U 5G, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC.