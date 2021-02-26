Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphone priced starting at 16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy M51 is priced starting at 22999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M51 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 Pro vs Realme 7 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera, RAM, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 (FHD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a Dimensity 800U 5G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

Price-The price range of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M51 is based on their different variants. Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999.

Camera -The Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64MP +5MP + 12MP +5MP camera. On the front the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M51 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 of 7000mah. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M51 runs on Android v10