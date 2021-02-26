Realme launched Realme Narzo 30 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme Narzo 30 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo Y31 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Vivo Y31. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A72 support page live ahead of India launch

Display and Design-The screen of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo Y31 is 6.58 inch. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Vivo Y31 has a screen resolution of 2408 × 1080 (FHD+).

Price-The price range of Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Vivo Y31 is based on their different variants. Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999, whereas Vivo Y31 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 16490.

Camera -The Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera, whereas the Vivo Y31 has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo Y31 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y31 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Realme Narzo 30 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10, whereas the Vivo Y31 runs on Funtouch OS Android 11. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by Dimensity 800U 5G, whereas the Vivo Y31 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.